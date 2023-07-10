Car Crashes Into 7-Eleven In Brick Township

At 10:24 a.m. on Monday, July 10th, Brick police received a call that a vehicle had crashed into the store located at 1151 Burnt Tavern Road, a one-story, commercial building on the corner of Burnt Tavern Road and Burrsville Road.

The driver, 58-year-old Mary O’Brien from Howell, accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake as she was pulling into a parking space in front of the store, police said.

There were no injuries sustained in the one-car crash.

O’Brien was cited for careless driving, police said.

The front of the building sustained significant damage.

The store was evacuated and the township’s Building Department and Health Departments responded to assess the damage and safety concerns.

In addition, the Laurelton and Herbertsville Fire Companies responded with the Brick Township EMS and the Technical Rescue Team to secure the damaged building.

The 7-Eleven store remains closed until deemed safe to re-open.

