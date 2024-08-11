Buzzer-Beater Takedown Wins Toms River Wrestler Bronze At Paris Olympics

The Toms River native, who finished his final Scarlet Knight season as a grad student with a 30-1 record, became the university's first grappler to medal at the Olympic games.

Rivera took home a bronze in the 65kg freestyle for Puerto Rico with a buzzer-beater takedown of Mongolia's Tulga Tumur-Ochir on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Click here for a breakdown of Rivera's Olympic run from Rutgers Athletics and here to watch his buzzer-beater takedown.

