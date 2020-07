A popular Jersey Shore bar that temporarily closed for cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 will be reopening Tuesday evening.

Captain's Inn in Forked River will closed Sunday but will be open as of 11:30 p.m.

The employee was asymptomatic as of Sunday, the bar said in a Facebook post.

Captain's Inn, 304 E. Lacey Road, Forked River

