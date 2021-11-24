Smoothie King Soon To Move Into Brick Township?

Plans are in the works -- or blender, so to speak -- for the first Smoothie King in Ocean County.

A township planning board meeting is set for Dec. 8 to consider details on a drive-thru restaurant proposed at 129 Chambers Bridge Road in Brick Township.

Its proposed location is a busy thoroughfare across from Brick Commons shopping plaza. A home would have to be demolished to make room for the new development.

There are more than 1,300 Smoothie Kings worldwide including 17 in New Jersey.

In Monmouth County, Smoothie King has four restaurants in Aberdeen, Marlboro, Middletown and Red Bank.

There also are Smoothie King restaurants in Burlington County (Cinnaminson and Delran Township), Camden County (Voorhees), Mercer County (Hamilton Township) and Somerset County (Hillsborough and Somerset).

