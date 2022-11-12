Small Jersey Shore Sandwich Shop Has Big Plans

A popular Jersey Shore sandwich shop is opening another location.

Hoagitos, which translates to "small hoagie," will be coming to Bay Avenue in Point Pleasant, next to Last Wave Brewing Co.

According to a report in NJ Advance Media, more locations could be on the horizon.

The company expanded to open its first brick-and-mortar opened in Belmar in 2016. Its second spot unveiled in Oakhurst last year.

The menu is stacked with a variety of small and large sandwiches filled with brisket, fried chicken, turkey, eggs and veggies, all for less than $10.

Hoagitos, 529 Bay Ave., Point Pleasant.

