Jersey Shore ShopRite Reopens Following Renovations

A Jersey Shore ShopRite has reopened following a series of renovations.

The Lacey store in Lanoka Harbor features a remodeled health and beauty department, a new fresh produce section complete with a broad selection of local and organically grown options.

The store also reset center aisles to allow for better traffic flow and new product selections.

The remodeled store includes new LED lighting as well as upgraded refrigerated cases that are environmentally-friendly and energy-efficient.

With these improvements and a more streamlined layout, the renovated store enhances the shopping experience.

“We are excited to offer a better and brighter store for our loyal customers and we thank them for the patience and understanding that was shown throughout the renovation process,” said Michael Perlmutter, President of Perlmart Inc., a family-owned business that owns and operates seven ShopRite stores in New Jersey.

“We are proud to celebrate our grand reopening with our shoppers and the entire community.”

Renovation highlights include:

Fresh Produce Department: Updated produce department features local and organic produce in a new, easy to navigate layout with a focus on fresh foods. The store also added all new tables and furniture to the department.

Natural & Organic Aisle: ShopRite of Lacey’s variety of natural and organic offerings can now be found in one convenient aisle in addition to the fresh departments throughout the store.

Redesigned Center Aisles: The store’s center aisles have been reset to allow for better flow and more product assortments.

Remodeled Health & Beauty Department: A larger and brighter department with all new flooring helps customers easily find their favorite wellness and beauty products.

New Look and Increased Energy Efficiency: ShopRite of Lacey’s new energy-efficient cases reduce the store’s carbon footprint while new flooring throughout and LED lighting overhead make a cleaner and brighter shopping environment.

ShopRite, 344 Route 9, Lacey Township

