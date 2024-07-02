Brick Township Man Uploaded Child Pornography On Internet, Prosecutors Say

Robert Lasher, 71, was charged with possession of child pornography, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced in a news release. He was arrested after police executed a search warrant on his home on Tuesday, July 2.

The investigation started when the state police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) received a tip about someone uploading pictures of child porn online. Investigators traced an IP address associated with a Brick Township home and Lasher was identified as the suspect.

Detectives searched Lasher's home and found child porn on his electronic devices. He was taken to the Ocean County Jail and held there to await a detention hearing.

Homeland Security Investigations, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and the Brick Township Police Department assisted in the investigation.

