Brick Township Man Admits To Having 100+ Grams Of Cocaine, $19K In Cash: Prosecutors

Ezra Wheeler, 27, pleaded guilty on Monday, July 15 to possession of more than one half-ounce but less than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced the guilty plea in a news release on Tuesday, July 16.

Brick Township police established surveillance on a Coventry Court home as part of a drug investigation on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Detectives saw Wheeler leave the home and drive away in a vehicle.

Officers then stopped Wheeler and he was arrested after he was found with about 18 grams of cocaine. A search warrant was executed on the home and police seized about 100 grams of cocaine, along with $19,300 in cash.

Prosecutors said they're seeking 10 years in state prison for Wheeler.

Sentencing was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 13.

