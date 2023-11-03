Brick Teens Arrested For Tossing Eggs At Pedestrians In Lakewood: Police

On Friday, Nov. 3, Lakewood police received several calls about the occupants of a Nissan Altima throwing eggs.

At approximately 12:40 a.m., Officer Nicholas Romeo, with assistance from members of the Lakewood Civilian Safety Watch, located the vehicle near Lanes Mill Road and Joe Parker Road.

The occupants later identified as 18-year-old Zack Hadley, 18-year-old Jace Pichirallo and a 17-year-old juvenile male, all of Brick, were arrested after officers "observed evidence of the crime inside the vehicle," police said.

Further investigation by Det. Michael Dennis resulted in the charge of simple assault for the adult males and the juvenile was released to his parents.

They are believed to be involved in at least seven incidents and additional charges are pending, police said.

