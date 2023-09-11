Bomb Threats Close Seaside Heights Boardwalk: Prosecutor

At approximately 8:50 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 11, the Seaside Heights Police Department received four phone calls indicating that two bombs were hidden at businesses on the Seaside Heights boardwalk, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Additionally, the callers indicated that they had operatives armed with guns on the Seaside Heights boardwalk, he said.

The Seaside Heights boardwalk was temporarily evacuated as law enforcement assessed the credibility of the threats, and utilized K-9’s to perform bomb searches.

The investigation concluded that the threats were not legitimate, Billhimer said.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., the boardwalk was reopened.

“Based on what we know now, these threats are swatting incidents. We will continue to investigate this incident with our local, State and Federal law enforcement partners,” Billhimer said.

