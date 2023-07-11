Bicyclist Struck By Car In Toms River: Police

At approximately 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, police units were dispatched to the intersection of Route 35 S and Fifth Avenue for a reported motor vehicle accident with a bicyclist.

The initial investigation revealed the driver was traveling southbound on Route 35 South in the left lane and turning left onto Fifth Ave when she collided with a bicyclist who was riding northbound, on the east shoulder of Route 35 South against traffic, police said.

The bicyclist was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment.

It was determined that both parties shared fault in this incident, police said: The driver for failing to yield to a cyclist, and the cyclist for riding the wrong way on the wrong side of the highway.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.