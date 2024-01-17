Barnegat Baker On Brink Of Winning Sweet Competition

Jennifer Ennas-Ludewig is a quarterfinalist in "The Greatest Baker" competition held by Bake From Scratch Magazine. The winning baker will bring home $10,000 and get to share their work in the magazine.

According to the contest website, Ennas-Ludewig was in first place as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Voting in the quarterfinal round ends at 10 p.m. EST on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Ennas-Ludewig said she taught herself how to bake and "enjoys bringing the sweetness to everyone’s life."

"I enjoy baking all kinds of cupcakes and sweet treats, but I have to say making my Italian rainbow cookie cupcake is my favorite," she said on her biography page.

Ennas-Ludewig said she's been baking for more than 12 years. She created Eat My Cupcake in 2011 and she focuses on custom orders.

Winning the $10,000 prize would be a huge boost to her business, she said.

"It would help me go mobile and take it to the next level, ideally get me to opening a storefront location," said Ennas-Ludewig.

The baking competition is also raising money for The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation. The organization helps families of children battling cancer.

The contest winner will also get to meet Buddy Valastro, a North Jersey baker most famously known as the star of the reality television show "Cake Boss."

