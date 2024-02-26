Firefighters responded to the house on Burnt Tavern Road in Brick Township at around 4 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, the Herbertsville Fire Company said in a Facebook post. The fire was under control in about an hour.

According to a GoFundMe page, Allison Gspann lived in the home with her husband Stephen. The couple escaped safely with their dog Canoli.

More than $10,000 was raised from at least 141 donations as of Monday, Feb. 26.

"No one should ever have to go through this awful event and the burden of finances is not something they should have to worry about right now," the GoFundMe page said. "No donation is too small, every little bit will help!"

The GoFundMe page also said the family lost everything "including their cars." The Brick Township Fire Bureau is investigating the cause of the fire.

You can click here to donate to the couple's GoFundMe page.

