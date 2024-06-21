Ron Carr, 35, pleaded guilty on Thursday, June 20 to arson, bias intimidation, and two counts of criminal mischief. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced the plea deal in a news release on Friday, June 21.

Manchester police responded to vandalism reports at homes in Pine Lake Park at around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Officers found 14 homes vandalized with spray paint, including some defaced with Nazi symbols.

About three hours later, officers returned to Pine Lake Park for a structure fire at around 3:11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7. One house was destroyed and three others suffered heat damage.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which spread to nearby woods. Officers identified Carr as the suspect in both incidents, and he was arrested near the intersection of Commonwealth Boulevard and Larchmont Street.

Carr has been held in the Ocean County Jail since his arrest. Prosecutors said they're seeking seven years in state prison for him.

Carr was scheduled for sentencing on Friday, Aug. 16.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.