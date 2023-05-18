Arrest Made In Miami Killing Of Man Week Before Lakewood Wedding

Hershy Schwartz was found shot dead in North Miami Beach on Feb. 19 in a strong-arm robbery, police said.

A suspect in the killing, Louis Antuwn Redmon, 23, was arrested Wednesday, May 17 by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, NBC said.

Redmon was being held in connection with Schwartz's death on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, armed carjacking, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, records show.

Schwartz, originally from New York, had lived in South Florida for about 12 years, and was a pillar of the Orthodox Jewish community in North Miami Beach, those who knew him said.

He was a leading member of the religious group called Chesed Shel Emes, meaning "Charity of Truth."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.