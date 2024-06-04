Apartment Maintenance Worker Who Stole $4,500, Smartwatch In Jackson Twp. Sentenced: Prosecutor

Troy Jones, 58, of Jackson Township, was sentenced on Friday, May 31 to 364 days in the Ocean County Jail as a condition of a three-year probation term, county prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release on Tuesday, June 4. A jury found him guilty on Wednesday, Mar. 20 after a nearly two-week trial.

Jackson Township police responded to a reported theft at an apartment in The Gardens at Jackson Twenty-One complex on Chatham Court West on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Officers found that when the apartment's residents returned home from work at around 6 p.m., they saw $4,500 in cash and an Apple Watch were missing.

Investigators said Jones used a master key to enter the apartment, taking the money and smartwatch. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

Jones turned himself in to Jackson Township police the next day. He was taken to the county jail and released on bail before his trial.

Jail records said Jones was projected to be released on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025.

