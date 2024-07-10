Mostly Cloudy 86°

AG Releases Bodycam Footage Of Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Manchester Township (Video)

The New Jersey State Attorney General's Office has released bodycam footage of a police involved shooting that left a 39-year-old man dead.

Shannon Rose at the scene Dec. 5, 2023.

 Photo Credit: New Jersey Attorney General's Office
Cecilia Levine
Police were called to a home on Elizabeth Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 2023, for a man later identified as Shannon Rose, 39, of Manchester, who was in distress, the AG's office said (scroll for video).

Rose was found in a wooded area nearby and repeatedly tells Manchester Police Officers Nicholas Greenwood and Michael Anderson that he intends to die.

"We're not killing anyone today," Greenwood says.

The officers spent more than 20 minutes urging Rose to drop the rifle he had around his neck and telling him his life is valuable. 

"I'm going to reach for the rifle and I'm going to drop the magazine," Rose says toward the end of the 22-minute video.

Instead, Rose advanced toward officers, who shoot and kill him.

Click here to watch the incident (warning: viewer discretion is advised).

