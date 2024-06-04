Fair 76°

Cornerstone At Grassy Hollow II Opening In Fall 2024

A premium apartment complex promising affordable housing and resources in Manahawkin is close to welcoming its first residents, officials said.

 Photo Credit: Walters Apartments
The first building of the Cornerstone at Grassy Hollow II is expected to open its first building in mid-September, the developer Walters said in a news release on Monday, June 3. Construction was on track to be completed for the community at 200 Back Road in November.

The income-restricted development will have 34 one-to-three-bedroom apartments in two buildings.

"Creating high-quality affordable housing that meets the needs of residents is a real positive for this beautiful community of Manahawkin," said Joe Del Duca, affordable housing director for Walters.

The Barnegat-based developer said the first housing lottery has closed after "robust interest." Walters will offer supportive services at the complex like after-school programs, special interest clubs, career preparation, a food pantry program, eviction prevention, and social services assistance.

Cornerstone at Grassy Hollow II will also have a fitness center, a playground, a basketball court, and a community clubhouse with computer workstations. Each apartment unit also has its own washer and dryer.

Walters operates more than 20 affordable housing complexes throughout Central and South Jersey.

