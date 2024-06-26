'A Fight We Cannot Win': Vet-Owned Forked River Brewery Closing After Years Of Pints, Charity

Backward Flag Brewing Company announced on social media that it will permanently close on Saturday, June 29. The Forked River brewery will host an event starting at noon for "one last party" and "one final toast."

The brewery thanked its fans and supporters in its announcement.

"We know how hard this news will hit some," Backward Flag posted. "We feel that sting too. We have fought to keep our doors open for a while now, but this is a fight we cannot win."

Torie Fisher created Backward Flag in September 2015 after serving 13 years in the Army, according to the brewery's website. When Fisher first started the brewery, she had a smaller 62-gallon system but in about three years, upgraded it to a 310-gallon system.

Fisher learned how to brew from a friend in her unit and her brewery's name is an ode to Army uniforms.

"The Backward Flag is a symbol of always moving forward and never retreating," the brewery's website said. "Worn on the right shoulder of the military uniform, the flag is worn facing the opposite direction than what we traditionally see. As soldiers, we are trained to always place the mission first, and continue moving forward towards success and accomplishment."

Backward Flag's Instagram page showcased some of the beers on tap like "Something's Missing", an IPA that paid tribute to Rory Hamill, a decorated Marine veteran who died by suicide in 2020.

"The name was a dark humor twist among friends referring to Rory's missing leg," said Backward Flag's website. "Today the name [has] a much different meaning."

"Something's Missing" was the brewery's first beer released in a can and Hamill helped create it in 2018. All proceeds from the IPA went to veterans' mental health organizations.

Another IPA called "Fuzzy Patches" was created by an employee who retired from the New Jersey National Guard after serving for 20 years. Other special beers included a sweet potato brown ale named "Mama’s Table" and "Historic Rivalry", a New England IPA brewed in collaboration with a Navy veteran-owned brewery before the annual Army-Navy Game in college football in 2020.

Fans and fellow brewers showed their support for Backward Flag.

"Thanks for all the support, education, and hosting you gave our club over the years," Ocean County Home Brewers commented on Facebook. "So many amazing accomplishments you will be missed!"

"So sad to hear, what a shame," an Instagram commenter said. "I have had some good times there and gave a couple of my patches from my time in the military. Wish you all the best and thank you for the time. You have provided great beers and friendly staff and service!"

Backward Flag's farewell celebration is BYOB and guests are asked to support New Jersey breweries by bringing to-go cans.

