Teenager, Infant Among 4 Killed In Ocean County House Fire

Jennifer Wright, 39; Alaina Wright, 34; a 14-year-old girl and a 4-month-old infant were killed in the fire on Tuesday, Aug. 1 in Lacey Township, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The fire was ruled accidental and may be due to smoking, Billhimer said.

"This is an unspeakable tragedy, and our prayers are with the loved ones of these victims,” Billhimer said.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., a structure fire with entrapment was reported on Buttonwood Drive in the Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey Township.

An investigation revealed that the fire originated on the porch on the west side of the structure and that improperly discarded smoking material cannot be eliminated as the cause of the fire.

“The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental,” Billhimer stated.

A female victim was rescued from the rear of the two-story structure. She was taken to Community Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

There were four additional victims inside the structure. Attempts were made to rescue these victims, but the roof of the structure collapsed – forcing firefighters to evacuate, Billhimer said.

An investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is being conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office-Arson Unit, Lacey Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office, and New Jersey State Fire Marshal’s Office.

