3 Charged In Fentanyl Overdose Death On Jersey Shore

Michael Wormann, 38 of Toms River, Ryan Thompson, 35, of Trenton, and Tina Martinez, 61, also of Trenton, were charged with strict liability drug-induced death in connection with the fatal overdose of a 55-year-old man in Berkeley Township, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On Sept. 29, 2023, Berkeley Township police responded to a residence on Torrey Pines Drive for a report of an unresponsive male. Police found the body of the victim deceased from an apparent drug overdose, Billhimer said.

A continuing investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, and Berkeley Township Police Department Detective Bureau, revealed that Wormann, Thompson, and Martinez, were involved in the sale of fentanyl to the victim on Sept. 28, Billhimer said.

Further investigation and toxicology analysis recently received by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the presence of fentanyl in the victim’s system.

As a consequence, Wormann, Thompson and Martinez were all charged with strict liability drug-induced death on Nov. 14.

Martinez and Thompson were being held at Ocean County Jail.

Wormann was released due to New Jersey Bail Reform pending a future court appearance.

