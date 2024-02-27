Many beaches along the Garden State's coast require badges or tags. They help pay the costs of maintaining beaches, hiring lifeguards, and keeping facilities in great shape for summer tourists.
Many locations offer free beach access for young children, veterans, and active military members. Some also offer special preseason rates before the busiest part of the summer.
Here is a running list of the beach badge requirements along the Jersey Shore as of Tuesday, Feb. 27.
Atlantic County
- Atlantic City
- Free, no badge is required.
- Brigantine
- Adult (preseason) - $20
- Adult (in-season) - $25
- Seniors - $8 (60-64 years old)
- Daily - $10
- Weekly - $15
- Seniors 65 or older and active military members are free.
- Longport
- To be announced, check back for updates.
- Margate
- Regular (preseason) - $10
- Seniors (preseason) - $3.50
- All badges - $20 (starting Saturday, June 1)
- Children under 12, veterans, and active military members are free.
- Ventnor City
- Preseason - $10
- In-season - $20 (starting Saturday, June 1)
- Seniors - $3.50
- Children 11 and under are free.
Cape May County
- Avalon
- To be announced, check back for updates.
- Cape May
- Preseason - $30
- Seasonal - $40 (starting Wednesday, May 1)
- Daily - $10
- Three-day - $20
- Weekly - $25
- Children 11 and under are free.
- Cape May Point
- To be announced, check back for updates.
- Corson's Inlet State Park
- Free, no badge is required.
- North Wildwood
- Free, no badge required.
- Ocean City
- Preseason - $30
- In-season - $35 (starting Saturday, June 1)
- Children under 12, veterans, and active military members are free.
- Sea Isle City
- Preseason - $25
- In-season - $30 (after Wednesday, May 15)
- Daily - $10
- Weekly - $15
- Wednesdays are free.
- Stone Harbor
- To be announced, check back for updates.
- Strathmere
- Free, no badge required.
- Wildwood
- Free, no badge required.
- Wildwood Crest
- Free, no badge required.
Monmouth County
- Allenhurst
- To be announced, check back for updates.
- Asbury Park
- To be announced, check back for updates.
- Avon-by-the-Sea
- Adult seasonal - $100
- Young adult and senior seasonal - $55
- Daily wristband - $12
- Children 12 and under are free.
- Belmar
- Adults - $80
- Seniors - $32
- Daily - $12
- Children 13 and under are free.
- Bradley Beach
- Adults - $85
- Seniors and juniors - $37
- Children 12 and under are free.
- Daily and weekly prices to be announced, check back for updates.
- Deal
- Seasonal - $150
- Weekdays - $8
- Weekends - $10
- Veterans and kids under 12 are free.
- Loch Arbour
- Adults - $110
- Seniors - $80
- Mondays through Thursdays (except holidays) - $10
- Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays - $12
- Long Branch
- To be announced, check back for updates.
- Manasquan
- Adults - $90
- Juniors - $45
- Seniors - $35
- Parking passes - $125
- Monmouth Beach
- To be announced, check back for updates.
- Ocean Grove
- Preseason - $90
- In-season - $95 (starting Wednesday, May 1)
- Youth and seniors - $50
- Sandy Hook
- Free, no badges required.
- Daily parking - $20
- Seasonal parking passes - $100
- Sea Bright
- Seasonal - $100
- Seniors - $35
- Daily - $8
- Children under 12, along with active military members and their family members are free.
- Sea Girt
- Seasonal - $115
- Seniors - $70
- Daily - $11.98
- Children under 12 are free.
- Spring Lake
- Seasonal - $110
- Seniors - $80
- Late season - $70 (purchased on or after Thursday, Aug. 1)
Ocean County
- Barnegat Light
- Preseason - $35
- In-season - $45 (starting Thursday, June 6)
- Daily - $5
- Seniors - $12
- Weekly - $22
- Bay Head
- To be announced, check back for updates.
- Beach Haven
- Preseason - $30
- In-season - $40
- Daily - $10
- Weekly - $20
- Senior lifetime - $10
- Brick Township
- To be announced, check back for updates.
- Harvey Cedars
- Preseason - $35
- In-season - $45 (starting Sunday, June 16)
- Children 11 and under are free.
- Holgate
- Preseason - $40
- In-season - $50 (starting Sunday, June 16)
- Seniors seasonal - $5
- Daily - $10
- Weekly - $20
- Children under 12 and veterans are free.
- Island Beach State Park
- Free, no badges required.
- Parking is $6 during the week and $10 on weekends for New Jersey residents.
- Lavallette
- Preseason - $60
- In-season - $65 (starting Monday, May 20)
- Seniors - $20
- Disabled people - $15
- Children under 12, veterans, and active military members are free.
- Long Beach Township
- Preseason - $40
- In-season - $50 (starting Sunday, June 16)
- Seniors - $5
- Daily - $10
- Weekly - $20
- Children under 11 and veterans are free.
- Mantoloking
- To be announced, check back for updates.
- Seaside Heights
- Preseason - $65
- In-season - $75 (starting Thursday, May 16)
- Seniors seasonal - $15
- Daily - $13
- Weekly - $50
- Children under 12, veterans, and active military members are free.
- Seaside Park
- To be announced, check back for updates.
- Ship Bottom
- Seasonal - $37
- Senior badges will be available in May.
- Surf City
- Preseason - $40
- In-season - $50 (starting Saturday, June 1)
- Daily - $10
- Weekly - $20
- People under 12 or over 64 are free.
Check back on this list for updates on 2024 Jersey Shore beach badge pricing.
