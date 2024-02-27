Many beaches along the Garden State's coast require badges or tags. They help pay the costs of maintaining beaches, hiring lifeguards, and keeping facilities in great shape for summer tourists.

Many locations offer free beach access for young children, veterans, and active military members. Some also offer special preseason rates before the busiest part of the summer.

Here is a running list of the beach badge requirements along the Jersey Shore as of Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Atlantic County

Atlantic City

Free, no badge is required.

Brigantine

Adult (preseason) - $20



Adult (in-season) - $25



Seniors - $8 (60-64 years old)



Daily - $10



Weekly - $15



Seniors 65 or older and active military members are free.

Longport

To be announced, check back for updates.

Margate

Regular (preseason) - $10



Seniors (preseason) - $3.50



All badges - $20 (starting Saturday, June 1)



Children under 12, veterans, and active military members are free.

Ventnor City

Preseason - $10



In-season - $20 (starting Saturday, June 1)



Seniors - $3.50



Children 11 and under are free.

Cape May County

Avalon

To be announced, check back for updates.

Cape May

Preseason - $30



Seasonal - $40 (starting Wednesday, May 1)



Daily - $10



Three-day - $20



Weekly - $25



Children 11 and under are free.

Cape May Point

To be announced, check back for updates.

Corson's Inlet State Park

Free, no badge is required.

North Wildwood

Free, no badge required.

Ocean City

Preseason - $30



In-season - $35 (starting Saturday, June 1)



Children under 12, veterans, and active military members are free.

Sea Isle City

Preseason - $25



In-season - $30 (after Wednesday, May 15)



Daily - $10



Weekly - $15



Wednesdays are free.

Stone Harbor

To be announced, check back for updates.

Strathmere

Free, no badge required.

Wildwood

Free, no badge required.

Wildwood Crest

Free, no badge required.

Monmouth County

Allenhurst

To be announced, check back for updates.

Asbury Park

To be announced, check back for updates.

Avon-by-the-Sea

Adult seasonal - $100



Young adult and senior seasonal - $55



Daily wristband - $12



Children 12 and under are free.

Belmar

Adults - $80



Seniors - $32



Daily - $12



Children 13 and under are free.

Bradley Beach

Adults - $85



Seniors and juniors - $37



Children 12 and under are free.



Daily and weekly prices to be announced, check back for updates.

Deal

Seasonal - $150



Weekdays - $8



Weekends - $10



Veterans and kids under 12 are free.

Loch Arbour

Adults - $110



Seniors - $80



Mondays through Thursdays (except holidays) - $10



Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays - $12

Long Branch

To be announced, check back for updates.

Manasquan

Adults - $90



Juniors - $45



Seniors - $35



Parking passes - $125

Monmouth Beach

To be announced, check back for updates.

Ocean Grove

Preseason - $90



In-season - $95 (starting Wednesday, May 1)



Youth and seniors - $50

Sandy Hook

Free, no badges required.



Daily parking - $20



Seasonal parking passes - $100

Sea Bright

Seasonal - $100



Seniors - $35



Daily - $8



Children under 12, along with active military members and their family members are free.

Sea Girt

Seasonal - $115



Seniors - $70



Daily - $11.98



Children under 12 are free.

Spring Lake

Seasonal - $110



Seniors - $80



Late season - $70 (purchased on or after Thursday, Aug. 1)

Ocean County

Barnegat Light

Preseason - $35



In-season - $45 (starting Thursday, June 6)



Daily - $5



Seniors - $12



Weekly - $22

Bay Head

To be announced, check back for updates.

Beach Haven

Preseason - $30



In-season - $40



Daily - $10



Weekly - $20



Senior lifetime - $10

Brick Township

To be announced, check back for updates.

Harvey Cedars

Preseason - $35



In-season - $45 (starting Sunday, June 16)



Children 11 and under are free.

Holgate

Preseason - $40



In-season - $50 (starting Sunday, June 16)



Seniors seasonal - $5



Daily - $10



Weekly - $20



Children under 12 and veterans are free.

Island Beach State Park

Free, no badges required.



Parking is $6 during the week and $10 on weekends for New Jersey residents.

Lavallette

Preseason - $60



In-season - $65 (starting Monday, May 20)



Seniors - $20



Disabled people - $15



Children under 12, veterans, and active military members are free.

Long Beach Township

Preseason - $40



In-season - $50 (starting Sunday, June 16)



Seniors - $5



Daily - $10



Weekly - $20



Children under 11 and veterans are free.

Mantoloking

To be announced, check back for updates.

Seaside Heights

Preseason - $65



In-season - $75 (starting Thursday, May 16)



Seniors seasonal - $15



Daily - $13



Weekly - $50



Children under 12, veterans, and active military members are free.

Seaside Park

To be announced, check back for updates.

Ship Bottom

Seasonal - $37



Senior badges will be available in May.

Surf City

Preseason - $40



In-season - $50 (starting Saturday, June 1)



Daily - $10



Weekly - $20



People under 12 or over 64 are free.

Check back on this list for updates on 2024 Jersey Shore beach badge pricing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.