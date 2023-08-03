$16K Raised After Family Killed In Lacey Township Fire

John Mulligan, an uncle of 14-year-old Angel Allan, one of those killed in the fire on Tuesday, Aug. 1, organized one GoFundMe for the family A second campaign was launched to aid Daniel Wright, the brother of two of the victims.

Angel's mother, Melanie, and sister, Hailey, were running errands when the home caught fire, according to Mulligan of Berkeley Township. Also killed were Angel's aunts, Jennifer Wright, 39, and Alaina Wright, 34, and Alaina's four-month-old son, River.

"Not only were their home and belongings taken away, but the most beautiful, intelligent, loving and artistic daughter and sister were taken from them," Mulligan wrote on the page. "Being a part of their loving family, we would like to make this tragic experience as painless as possible for them."

"Every single person in the Post Office where we work is devastated for Danny and his family," Marie Howard of Stafford wrote on the page. "We want to help them: they deserve our help. They don't deserve this unspeakable loss."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.