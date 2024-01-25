$1.1M Owed By 19 Businesses Barred From Government Contracts In NJ, Labor Department Says

R.A. Florio Building Contractors Inc., of Toms River, for example, has been ordered to pay $39,555.57 to the state, according to the department of labor and workforce development. The final judgment was given on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

The contractor is one of 101 total businesses on New Jersey's Workplace Accountability in Labor List, also known as the WALL.

According to the state, Florio Building Contractors violated laws for unemployment compensation, temporary disability benefits, and family temporary disability leave. The contractor has addresses listed on Wilkins Road in Toms River and Maplewood Avenue in Roselle Park.

The state announced 19 new businesses have been added to the WALL in January. Those businesses cannot enter public contracts with state, county, or other local governments until they pay their debts.

Last month, 14 businesses were barred from practicing in New Jersey for short-changing workers and other violations, as reported by Daily Voice.

Other businesses that owe money include:

Eagle Environmental Services L.L.C., Haledon

Pedro Construction Corp, Elizabeth

John August Limited Liability Company / John August & Co, Princeton Junction

HRA Engineering, P.C., North Bergen

All American Transportation, Inc., Newark, Jersey City

Areizaga, Sheryl A, d/b/a Drew Masonry, Elizabeth

Clean Master, LLC, Pennington

Green Hill Landscaping and Maintenance Service Incorporated, Piscataway

Atlantic Stucco & Home Remodeling L.L.C., Kenilworth

JLG Constructrion Corporation, Orange

Apex Apparel Services Co., Inc., Bernandsville, Elizabeth

IHR, Inc., Blackwood

Y & E General Contractor, Inc., West New York

Newly-cited businesses on the DOL's WALL owe about $12.6 million to workers or in unpaid taxes and contributions.

The state said the goal of the list is to publicly name businesses that shortchange employees and don't make required payments to programs like unemployment insurance and workers’ compensation.

You can click here to see a full list of New Jersey businesses on the WALL.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.