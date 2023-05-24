Fair 76°

SHARE

'Zoom Fail King' Jeffrey Toobin Will Be In North Jersey For Book Signing

Jeffrey Toobin, the King of the Zoom Fail and a CNN legal analyst, will be signing copies of his new book in Bergen County.

Jeffrey Toobin
Jeffrey Toobin Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore/Wikipedia
Sam Barron

Toobin is hosting a meet and greet for "Homegrown: Timothy McVeigh and the Rise of Right Wing Extremism" at Books and Greetings in Northvale on Wednesday, May 24 at 6 p.m.

This is Toobin's ninth book. He has previously written bestsellers about the OJ Simpson trial, the Supreme Court and Donald Trump. In his new book, Toobin goes in-depth on the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing and the legacy of Timothy McVeigh's actions, according to a synopsis. 

In Oct. 2020, while on a Zoom call with colleagues from NPR and the New Yorker, Toobin was caught masturbating on camera. Toobin later apologized, saying he thought he was off-camera. He was suspended from CNN, though he returned to the airwaves in June 2021. He was also fired from the New Yorker.

To purchase tickets to meet Toobin, click here.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE