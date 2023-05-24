'Zoom Fail King' Jeffrey Toobin Will Be In North Jersey For Book Signing

Toobin is hosting a meet and greet for "Homegrown: Timothy McVeigh and the Rise of Right Wing Extremism" at Books and Greetings in Northvale on Wednesday, May 24 at 6 p.m.

This is Toobin's ninth book. He has previously written bestsellers about the OJ Simpson trial, the Supreme Court and Donald Trump. In his new book, Toobin goes in-depth on the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing and the legacy of Timothy McVeigh's actions, according to a synopsis.

In Oct. 2020, while on a Zoom call with colleagues from NPR and the New Yorker, Toobin was caught masturbating on camera. Toobin later apologized, saying he thought he was off-camera. He was suspended from CNN, though he returned to the airwaves in June 2021. He was also fired from the New Yorker.

To purchase tickets to meet Toobin, click here.

