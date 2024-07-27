Zillow Gone Wild: NJ Artist's Pretty Pink Dream Home Listed At $500K (Photos)

Kate Gabrielle, 37, tells NJ Advance Media she moved into the home at 835 Hughes Dr., in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) in November 2022, and quickly got to ripping up the brown, shag carpeting and plastering the walls with pink wallpaper to serve as a backdrop for posters of Jane Fonda and Frank Sinatra.

Built in 1977, the house has three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and is 1,778 square feet. According to NJ Advance, Gabrielle modeled it after the 1960s, her favorite era.

Earlier this month, Gabrielle's eccentric home was featured on Zillow Gone Wild.

Being inside of the house feels a bit like being in Barbie's 1960s dream house — err, Gabrielle's 1960's dream house — covered in orange and pink flowers, purple checkered area rugs, and pop art. The house even has its own movie room.

Listing agent Amy McGrath of Keller Williams Premier says the house boasts new vinyl flooring on the main floor, a screened-in front porch, three new skylights, a galley eat-in kitchen with a new cooktop, a new sliding door onto the private outdoor patio, custom tiles and new toilets, a 2-car garage, and more.

Click here for the complete Zillow listing.

