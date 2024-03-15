A Few Clouds 55°

On The Move: Jets QB Selling New Jersey Condo For Nearly $1 Million (Photos)

Zach Wilson is tidying up loose ends as he prepares to say goodbye to the New York Jets.

Zach Wilson is listing his Morris County townhouse for nearly $1 million.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: KELLER WILLIAMS METROPOLITAN/ZachWilson Instagram
165 Ridgedale Ave., Florham Park.

 Photo Credit: KELLER WILLIAMS METROPOLITAN
165 Ridgedale Ave., Florham Park.

Photo Credit: KELLER WILLIAMS METROPOLITAN
165 Ridgedale Ave., Florham Park.

Photo Credit: KELLER WILLIAMS METROPOLITAN
165 Ridgedale Ave., Florham Park.

Photo Credit: KELLER WILLIAMS METROPOLITAN
165 Ridgedale Ave., Florham Park.

Photo Credit: KELLER WILLIAMS METROPOLITAN
Zach Wilson's Morris County bedroom.

 Photo Credit: KELLER WILLIAMS METROPOLITAN/ZachWilson Instagram
165 Ridgedale Ave., Florham Park.

Photo Credit: KELLER WILLIAMS METROPOLITAN
165 Ridgedale Ave., Florham Park.

Photo Credit: KELLER WILLIAMS METROPOLITAN
165 Ridgedale Ave., Florham Park.

Photo Credit: KELLER WILLIAMS METROPOLITAN
Sam Barron

The quarterback, who has not lived up to expectations since he was drafted with the second overall pick in 2021, has put his Morris County townhouse on the market for $950,000. 

Wilson is expected to be traded or released by the Jets.

The three-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Florham Park home boasts an island kitchen, a gas fireplace, ceramic tile floors and a media and utility room, according to the listing. 

And if any New York Jets are looking to buy the home, it is less than four miles from Gang Green's practice facility.

Wilson bought the home in 2022 for $865,000. The condo comes with a $465 HOA fee and will set you back $12,000 in property taxes.

