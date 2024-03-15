On The Move: Jets QB Selling New Jersey Condo For Nearly $1 Million (Photos)

The quarterback, who has not lived up to expectations since he was drafted with the second overall pick in 2021, has put his Morris County townhouse on the market for $950,000.

Wilson is expected to be traded or released by the Jets.

The three-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Florham Park home boasts an island kitchen, a gas fireplace, ceramic tile floors and a media and utility room, according to the listing.

And if any New York Jets are looking to buy the home, it is less than four miles from Gang Green's practice facility.

Wilson bought the home in 2022 for $865,000. The condo comes with a $465 HOA fee and will set you back $12,000 in property taxes.

