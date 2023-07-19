'Your Soul Lives On:' North Jersey Educator, Mom Of 4 Dies From Knee Surgery Complications, 40

Rebecca L. Koo died at Saint Clare’s Hospital Dover Campus on Thursday, July 6, her obituary says. She was 40.

Born in Denville, Rebecca spent time in Jefferson, Randolph, and Roxbury before settling in Dover 14 years ago.

Rebecca attended Ellen T. Briggs Elementary School in Lake Hopatcong and graduated from Roxbury High School. She was a Brownie, a skilled softball player, and a 4-H club member.

After high school, Rebecca attended the County College of Morris and worked for more than two decades as teacher and later Assistant Director at the Goddard School in Denville, which immediately posted condolences:

“Your soul lives on with all of the lives you’ve touched in many amazing ways,” reads one of several heartfelt social media tributes from the school.

“Words cannot express how much we will miss you!!! You will always be remembered as the beautiful and amazing person that you were. We were so lucky to know you!”

Rebecca is survived by her loving husband, John Koo; her daughters, Brianna and her husband Jose Escamilla, Alison, Melanie, and Madison Koo; her father, Carl R. Dean Jr. and his wife Jennifer; her mother, Heather L. May (nee Hubbell) and husband John; her sisters, Melissa Pfenninger and her husband Jonathan and Rachel C. Murn and her husband Harrison; her brothers, Carl R Dean III and his wife Sara, John J. May Jr., and Cory May; brothers-in-law, James Koo and wife Damaris; Jeffrey Koo, and Jason Koo; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Orama and husband Angel; her cherished grandson, Kylo; nieces, Jocelyn, Hazel, Ivy, Elliott, and Violet; nephews James, Carl IV, and Benjamin; her beloved dog, Ella; and many extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, more than $19,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched for Rebecca’s four daughters.

“Becky Koo unexpectedly passed away due to complications from a recent knee surgery,” reads the campaign. “Everyone that knew Becky loved Becky. She was full of love and laughter and she radiated joy everywhere she went.”

A MealTrain organized for the family had also surpassed $3,300 in donations as of Wednesday, July 19 — though monetary donations were asked to be made through the Goddard School:

“Becky left a huge hole in all of our hearts but especially her husband John’s and daughters Brianna, Alison, Melanie, and Madison,” the fundraiser says. “Becky loved her family more than anything and we believe the best way to honor her is to make sure her children are taken care of.”

Rebecca’s memorial was held at Smith-Taylor-Ruggiero Funeral Home in Dover on Thursday, July 13.

“I'm shocked to hear of this horrible tragedy,” reads one of numerous condolences posted by fundraiser contributors. “Dear Koo family, you are in my heart and prayers. Your family stands out as one of the most loving and strong families I worked with in Dover. I remember with such love and respect the many occasions I had to grow our friendship.”

“Becky was so passionate about her girls and seeing them succeed. She was so fully committed to her husband, John and together they did everything they could to model loving and living life for their girls….I’m asking God to hold you and wrap His tender arms around you and give you peace.”

