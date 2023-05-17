Young White Boys Needed To Play Two Kids In New Netflix Movie Filming In Tristate Area

The first role is for Mookie, an 11-year-old white boy. Mookie is described as being very overweight and on a strict diet who gets bullied, according to the casting notice.

"Privately his sense of humor can make you laugh, but his vulnerability will make you cry," the notice reads.

Mookie is not athletic, but loves sports and being a fan of baseball is a "plus," according to the notice.

The second role is for Mullin, an 11-year-old white boy. Mullin is described as being intense, intimidating and the most popular kid in his school, according to the casting notice.

Mullin is very athletic and very good baseball, according to the notice. The role requires the actor be able to play baseball well and be based in the tri-state area, according to the notice.

The movie will be shooting spring/summer 2023 in New York. For more information, click here.

