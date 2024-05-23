Young Paterson Teen Shot In Leg

The Putnam Street teen told police the shooting occurred up the block near a train trestle at River Street around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 22.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi confirmed the shooting, noting that the juvenile was treated at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center.

And that was it.

There was no indication whether they know or believe someone shot the teen or that the wound was self-inflicted – and if so, how that could have happened.

The shooting came exactly a week after a 14-year-old student at the Dr. Martin Luther King elementary school who was suspected in an armed robbery was caught with a loaded gun.

“The Paterson Police arrived at the school to arrest a student on charges unrelated to the school,” district officials wrote in a release issued the following day. “While they were searching the student, they discovered a handgun.”

“The school was placed on a brief lockdown, during which the student was escorted from the building by the police without incident,” the district added. “All of the necessary precautions are being taken.”

