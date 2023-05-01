Year After Student's Suicide, Elite NJ Boarding School Admits 'Falling Tragically Short'

Jack Reid, 17, was a victim of bullying and other forms of cruel behavior at the Lawrenceville School over the course of a year, including in the form of false rumors in person and online, school officials said.

On April 30, 2022, he died by suicide.

In a statement Sunday, April 30, 2023 the Lawrenceville School said it had reached an agreement with William and Elizabeth Reid, parents of Jack Reid, noting detailed plans to address bullying and mental illness at the school.

"Jack was universally regarded as an extremely kind and good-hearted young man, with an unwavering sense of social and civic responsibility and a bright future. We continue to mourn this loss," the school said.

"Lawrenceville’s top priority is the physical, social, and emotional health, safety, and wellbeing of our students. We recognize that in Jack’s case, we fell tragically short of these expectations.

"The School acknowledges that bullying and unkind behavior, and actions taken or not taken by the School, likely contributed to Jack’s death....We acknowledge that more should have been done to protect Jack."

The multi-faceted settlement with the Reids is aimed at honoring Jack, taking appropriate responsibility, and instituting meaningful changes that will support the School’s aspirations of becoming a model for anti-bullying and student mental health, the school said.

