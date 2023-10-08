Overcast 58°

SHARE

Yankee Shortstop Anthony Volpe Swings By NJ Cafe

New York Yankee Anthony Volpe paid a visit to his home state on Friday, Oct. 6.

Anthony Volpe stopped into Blue Cafe in Basking Ridge
Anthony Volpe stopped into Blue Cafe in Basking Ridge Photo Credit: Blue Cafe
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The 21-year-old short stop stopped to snap a picture at Blue Cafe in Basking Ridge.

"You never know who will come to Blue Café," the shop wrote on Facebook. "Today we were visited by New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe."

Last December, Paul McCartney visited the eatery.

Volpe this year was the youngest Yankee to make the Opening Day lineup since Derek Jeter in 1996. Like Jeter, Volpe also plays shortstop.

He is a lifelong Yankees fan who has talked about attending games as a child and admiring players like Jeter and Alex Rodriguez. 

In 2019, Volpe was named New Jersey High School Player of the Year by Perfect Game after a torrid season at Delbarton School where he hit .488 with seven home runs and 34 RBIs. 

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE