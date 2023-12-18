WWE Star Liv Morgan, North Jersey Native, Busted For Pot In Florida Traffic Stop: Police

Morgan, whose real name is Gionna Daddio and who was raised in Elmwood Park, was arrested in Florida on Thursday, Dec. 14, after police found she was in possession of marijuana and a vape pen following a traffic stop, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said, according to an arrest report obtained by Daily Voice.

At 6:26 p.m., police observed Daddio driving a yellow jeep that failed to maintain lanes, officers said. A traffic stop was initiated and as officers approached her vehicle, they smelled marijuana, police said. Police detained Daddio, who did not have a medical marijuana card, officers said.

A search of the vehicle discovered a "small clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance" and the vape pen, both of which tested positive for marijuana, police said. Daddio was charged with possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, a felony and held on $3,000 bond.

Daddio has been out of action since July as she deals with a nagging shoulder injury. The 28-year-old grew up a huge WWE fan. In the backyard of her home in Elmwood Park, Morgan and her four brothers built a makeshift ring and held their own wrestling matches, she told WWE.com in an interview. In 2014, she was discovered by WWE at Joe DeFranco's Gym in Wyckoff.

According to PWInsider, WWE is said to be standing behind Daddio, despite her arrest.

