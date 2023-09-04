Fair 82°

Wrong-Way Crash Closes NJ Turnpike For Hours On Labor Day

A wrong-way crash closed a portion of the NJ Turnpike up for hours on Labor Day.

NJSP Photo Credit: NJSP
The accident happened just before 1:40 a.m. on the northbound side of the Turnpike in Carneys Point, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

A Nissan Sentra was heading south in the northbound lanes when it struck a Nissan Pathfinder and a Hyundai Sonata, not far from the Delaware Memorial Bridge, according to Curry. 

 Several non-life threatening injuries were reported and three patients were transported to a nearby hospital for those injuries. 

The northbound lanes were closed for approximately three hours for scene cleanup. All northbound traffic was diverted to I-295 north.

