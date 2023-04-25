Wrong Home: Police Raided NJ Family's Home At Gunpoint In Address Mixup, Suit Says

The suit was filed by Emmanuel Martinez, Solamyra Criado and their child last month in Superior Court of New Jersey, Essex County. They are seeking unspecified damages.

Police broke down the family's door around 7 a.m. on March 29, 2021, entering the home with their guns drawn and pointed at the family, according to the lawsuit.

The officers then searched the home without a warrant, declining to tell the family what was going on, the lawsuit alleges. The lawsuit claims the search of the home went beyond the bounds of a protective sweep and plain view search.

Police eventually told the family they had received a call that someone had been shot and the shooter was about to commit suicide, according to the lawsuit. Police did not say when the call was made, but soon realized they were at the wrong home, the lawsuit alleges.

The family says they suffered emotional pain, embarrassment and humiliation from the raid, which was a violation of their constitutional rights, according to the lawsuit.

A representative of the Bloomfield Police did not respond immediately to a request for comment as of press time. This story will be updated upon a response.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.