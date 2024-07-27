Would-Be Sex Assault Victim Fights Off Attacker Bathroom Floor Of Bergen County Mall: Cops

Craig Herbert followed the victim into a restroom at the Hackensack Avenue and Route 4 shopping center and shoved her to the floor, where he tried sexually assaulting her on Friday, July 26, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The woman was able to fight off Herbert before calling 9-1-1, Musella said. Herbert was captured on surveillance footage and later identified, then tracked down by police, according to the prosecutor.

Herbert was charged with second-degree attempted sexual assault, third-degree criminal restraint, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, and the disorderly persons offense of simple assault, according to Musella.

He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.