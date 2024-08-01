World Champion Judo Master, Retired Paterson Fire Captain Anthony 'Tony' Camal Dies, 63

Raised in Inwood, NY, Camal later moved to Totowa and Paterson, where he served for 15 years on the fire department before retiring as captain in 2013. He later settled in Woodland Park.

Camal was the head sensei of Camal & Cruz Judo and Jiu Jitsu Academy since 1995, having been a sixth-degree black belt and world champion, according to his obituary. Training since the age of 6, Camal was remembered as a "pillar of the Judo community."

Click here for Anthony Camal's complete obituary on the Festa Memorial website with service details.

