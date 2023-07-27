Partly Cloudy 89°

Worker Falls Head-First From Roof Of Franklin Lakes School

A worker was hospitalized Thursday after he fell from the roof of a school in Franklin Lakes and landed on his head, authorities said.

The injured worker was treated at the Franklin Avenue Middle School before being taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center.
Jerry DeMarco
The 54-year-old West New York laborer with Safeway Contracting out of Union plunged 10 to 15 feet at the Franklin Avenue Middle School shortly after 2 p.m. July 27, Police Capt. Mark McCombs said.

He was alert and conscious while being treated for a large cut on his head before being taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, the captain said.

OSHA was notified and responded for further investigation, McCombs said.

