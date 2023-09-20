Worker At Wyckoff Warehouse Injured By Falling Plate Glass Sections

The 31-year-old Ramsey resident was alert and conscious when his colleagues at Innovative Closet Designs on West Main Street freed him from beneath the debris around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, Wyckoff Police Lt. Kevin Kasak said.

Responding officers rendered first aid to the victim, who was then tended to by Wyckoff Volunteer Ambulance members and paramedics, the lieutenant said.

He was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center with a cut on his head and possible injuries to his hip and leg, Kasak said.

