Words Are Passed, Shotgun Blast Kills Paterson Man, 34, At Smoke Shop

The as-yet unidentified 34-year-old victim was found mortally wounded at the Chrome Tobacco Shop on East Main Street after police were flagged down near Hillman Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, May 6.

Officers began CPR that was continued by a responding EMS unit, but he was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center a short time later, responders said.

The shotgun was recovered, they said.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Officer-In-Charge Major Frederick P. Fife of the New Jersey State Police confirmed the shooting but didn’t say whether any suspects were in custody or identified.

The Paterson Police Major Crimes Unit and the prosecutor’s office are investigating.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos and contributed to the story.

