Wood-Ridge Detectives Crack Rash Of Package Thefts At Avalon Apartments

Packages delivered to the Avalon Bay Community at Wesmont from Amazon, UPS and FedEx were increasing when Detective David Marchitelli and his colleagues began watching the area, reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing victims, Capt. Joseph Biamonte said.

The investigators quickly zeroed in on an apartment in the complex that they searched after obtaining a warrant.

They found several stolen items as well as the addressed packages they arrived in, Biamonte said.

The detectives also arrested Devin Goss of the Bronx and Ahlon Glenn of Queens, both 30, at the scene while recovering credit cards, birth certificates, Social Security cards and debit cards bearing names of more potential victims, he said.

They charged both men with several counts of theft and receiving stolen property, as well as possession of a credit card skimming device, and sent them to the Bergen County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court.

