Women Convicted Of Locking Boy, 8, In Room In 'Abhorrent' Conditions: Ocean Prosecutor

After a week-long jury trial before the Superior Court Judge Lisa A. Puglisi, the jury concluded beyond a reasonable doubt that Donna Jung, 57, of Lehigh Acres, Florida and Helecia Morris, 41, of Brick Township, abused and neglected a minor in their care, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

An investigation found that the boy, who was Morris' biological son, was locked in his room day and night by Morris and Jung. Two other children also lived in the home, but were apparently treated differently.

The boy was not allowed to use the bathroom in the home and was excluded from socializing with the rest of the family. The room contained no bed, no furniture, no lights and no toys, authorities said.

The boy, who was Morris' biological son, was found in the room, that also reeked of urine, and two other children were taken to the hospital for evaluation and then placed in foster care, in 2016.

Authorities say several incidents occurred between April 2015 and January 2016. On Jan. 11, 2016, Detectives executed a court-authorized search warrant on the residence, and Morris and Jung were arrested. Morris and Jung were transported to the Ocean County Jail and subsequently released on bail.

Jung and Morris are scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Puglisi on July 7, 2023, at which time they face up to ten years New Jersey State Prison. Both Morris and Jung were remanded into custody after the jury delivered the guilty verdict. They will both remain in the Ocean County Jail until their sentencing hearing.

