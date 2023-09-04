Woman Struck, Severely Injured In Paramus ShopRite Parking Lot

The 77-year-old Hackensack woman was unresponsive after being struck by a Cadillac Escalade in the lot of the eastbound Route 4 supermarket, just after 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Police and members of Paramus EMS arrived and attempted life-saving measures before she was rushed by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac, an 81-year-old man from Tappan, NY, was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian, Guidetti said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was expected to dispatch its Fatal Accident Investigations Unit given the severity of the victim's injuries.

Guidetti urged drivers to drive slowly, scan for pedestrians, and back out slowly in parking lots. He also urged drivers not to drive the wrong way down aisles, and, most importantly, "Put down your phone."

