Woman Stabs, Tries Running Over Ex-BF's Girlfriend At Central Jersey Motel: Police

Quadira Banks stabbed and tried to run over the victim at a local motel on Wednesday, July 4, East Brunswick police said.

It all happened around 10:10 a.m., at Studio 6 on Highway 18, police said.

There, police found that Banks had stabbed her ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend several times in the face and body, then got in her car and tried to run the woman over twice before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The victim was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) in New Brunswick in stable condition.

A warrant was issued for Banks for Attempted Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose.

Banks was taken into custody at RWJUH and subsequently processed and lodged in the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Facility.

