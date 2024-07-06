Mugshot Released Of Woman Accused Of Hiding Murder Suspect In NJ Home Before Standoff-Suicide

Elizabeth Mascarelli, 29, of Seaside Heights, allowed Max Johnston to stay in a home with her on Ravenwood Drive in Toms River before an hours-long standoff that ended with him ending his own life Friday, July 5, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Johnston had been wanted in the murder of Gabriella Caroleo, 25, of Seaside Heights, in Manchester Township on Thursday, June 27, police said.

Billhimer said US Marshals successfully called three of the occupants out of the home when they arrived. Johnston and Mascarelli, however, stayed inside.

Police later learned that Johnston was armed, and negotiators tried to have him surrender himself peacefully.

After several hours, Mascarelli left the house and was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River to be treated for injuries sustained throughout the standoff, police said.

The home was subsequently cleared using a drone, and Johnston was found in a bedroom, dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, the prosecutor said.

An investigation found that Mascarelli allowed Johnston to stay at the home on Ravenwood Drive with her for four days, despite her knowing he'd been wanted in Caroleo's killing, Billhimer said.

Mascarelli was charged with hindering a fugitive from justice and served with the charge on a complaint at the hospital. She was transferred to the Ocean County Jail Saturday, July 6, where she will be lodged pending a detention hearing, jail records show.

