Woman Found Unconscious, Bleeding Outside Home After Apparent Medical Episode: Glen Rock PD

A 70-year-old Glen Rock woman was hospitalized after she was found unconscious and bleeding on the ground next to her front steps, authorities said.

Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps
Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
The Highwood Avenue resident apparently suffered a medical episode and then sustained a large cut on her head when she fell Tuesday afternoon, May 16, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

A neighbor who's a registered nurse administered first aid along with responding police officers, the chief said.

Members of the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps continued aid while taking the woman to Hackensack University Medical Center, he said.

