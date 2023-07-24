Woman Fights Off Clifton Rape Attempt, Suspect Captured Miles Away: Police

Officers flooded the area on and around Clifton Avenue before a Passaic County sheriff's officer grabbed the accused rapist a few miles away on Valley Road.

Reginald K. Pennie, 30, of Passaic had pushed the victim against the wall and tried to de-pants her around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20, authorities alleged.

She screamed and the 6-foot-3-inch, 170-pound Pennie fled on foot, they said.

Pennie remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with criminal sexual contact and criminal restraint.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.