Arrest Made In Hit-And-Run That Seriously Injured Route 46 Pedestrian : Ridgefield Park PD

Authorities arrested a tow truck driver from Philadelphia who they said kept on going after hitting and seriously injuring a 67-year-old pedestrian crossing Route 46 six weeks ago.

<p>Naser Abu Ali</p>

 Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / BCJ (inset)
Jerry DeMarco
Naser Abu Ali, 20, was driving a 2014 Ford transit van that hit Elizabeth Crum as she crossed the light on Route 46 (Winant Avenue) in Ridgefield Park on Sept. 24, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Crum, of Ridgefield Park, was taken by ambulance to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, where she was treated for serious bodily injuries, the prosecutor said.

Meanwhile, detectives from Musella’s Major Crimes Unit began working the case with Ridgefield Park police.

They charged Ali with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim.

