Kidnappers Owed Drug Money Kept Victim Tied In U-Haul For Hours In NJ: Police

Police found one member of an illicit drug distribution ring was kidnapped at knifepoint in Jersey City in June 2023, since he owed Erica Festino, another member of the drug ring, money, police said. The victim was bound and driven around Hudson County in the back of a U-Haul truck for hours and robbed of cash and personal items, police said. He was eventually released, police said.

Festino was arrested in October in North Bergen for the kidnapping and robbery, police said. A search of her home found a significant quantity of methamphetamine, Adderall, Ritalin and other drug paraphernalia, police said. Police also found phony credit cards, IDs, and social security cards, officers said. Three other people were arrested at her residence and charged with drug and fraud offenses, police said.

Police are attempting to locate Louis Governara, a 49-year-old Jersey City resident and Roberto Lascano, a 37-year-old West New York resident for their involvement in the kidnapping, police said.

In September, three men were arrested for their part in running the running a meth and fentanyl ring, police said. Undercover detectives seized more than five ounces of methamphetamine, Fentanyl pills and cocaine, with Homeland Security assisting to seize more fentanyl, police said.

