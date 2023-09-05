Fair 80°

Woman, 77, Dies After Being Struck By 81-Year-Old Driver In Paramus ShopRite Parking Lot

A 77-year-old woman died after being struck by an SUV in the parking lot of the Paramus ShopRite on Labor Day, sources tell Daily Voice.

The victim was struck by the Cadillac Escalade with New York plates in this photo. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE
Cecilia Levine
The Hackensack resident was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center after she was hit by an 81-year-old Tappan, NY man driving a Cadillac Escalade in the parking lot of the Route 4 supermarket just after 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Police and members of Paramus EMS arrived and attempted life-saving measures. The woman died Monday evening, sources with direct knowledge of the incident confirm.

The driver of the Cadillac was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian, Guidetti said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was expected to dispatch its Fatal Accident Investigations Unit given the severity of the victim's injuries.

Guidetti urged drivers to drive slowly, scan for pedestrians, and back out slowly in parking lots. He also urged drivers not to drive the wrong way down aisles, and, most importantly, "Put down your phone."

